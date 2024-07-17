Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Increases By 15.6%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The New Germany Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of GF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 31,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The New Germany Fund Company Profile
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
