Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Increases By 15.6%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 31,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 773.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

