Short Interest in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Expands By 15.3%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 533,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,006. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,820,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $227,782.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

