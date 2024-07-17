Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) PT Raised to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

SGHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

SGHT opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $413.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,738.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $65,186.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,738.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,840 shares of company stock worth $290,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 174,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

