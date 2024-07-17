Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 201,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,055,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
Sintana Energy Trading Up 3.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$476.24 million, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78.
Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Sintana Energy
About Sintana Energy
Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sintana Energy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.