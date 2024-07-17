Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 201,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,055,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Sintana Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$476.24 million, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.78.

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sintana Energy

About Sintana Energy

In related news, Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$51,000.00. In related news, Director Dean Paul Gendron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total value of C$51,000.00. Also, Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 948,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

