Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.85. 9,673,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 25,525,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after buying an additional 30,559,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 218,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 143,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 768,570 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

