SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.450-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,270. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

