Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
CREG opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
