Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 2%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.77). Approximately 199,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 350,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.80 ($0.79).

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths News from GBX 85 ($1.10) to GBX 95 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths News from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Smiths News Trading Down 0.7 %

Smiths News Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.42. The stock has a market cap of £147.63 million, a P/E ratio of 662.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Smiths News’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

