Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.77.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Snap Trading Down 0.4 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap
In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.