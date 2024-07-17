Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Snap alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.