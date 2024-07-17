Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 90,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser bought 76,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,968,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $137.62. 1,443,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,550,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

