Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 1%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $138.20 and last traded at $137.62. Approximately 1,443,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,550,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.21.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

