Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.39

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 581242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $546.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 377.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

