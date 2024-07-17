Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 388000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

