Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 419,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 179,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

