Sonoco Products Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Sonoco Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. 207,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

