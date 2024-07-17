SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 183,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 302,073 shares.The stock last traded at $47.43 and had previously closed at $47.45.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.