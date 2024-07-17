SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 123,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 227,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

