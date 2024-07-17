SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 434,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 476% from the previous session’s volume of 75,421 shares.The stock last traded at $147.63 and had previously closed at $149.29.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,233,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 148,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,560,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

