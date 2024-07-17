Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Spectris Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Spectris Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

