Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Spectrum Brands worth $35,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SPB traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. 498,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,854. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

