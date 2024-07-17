Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.25 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 130,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.