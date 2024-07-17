Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 240,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SII

Sprott Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SII traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.14. 121,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,576. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprott by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.