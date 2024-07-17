STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Raised to $53.00 at BTIG Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 147.84 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,408 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

