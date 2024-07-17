Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

