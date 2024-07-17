State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.82.

STT stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $84.24. 720,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

