Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.07. 1,496,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.41.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

