Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.50. Steel Partners shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 199 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Partners
Steel Partners Stock Performance
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.