Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.50. Steel Partners shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10,209.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

