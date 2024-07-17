Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
