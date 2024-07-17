Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $119.95 and last traded at $120.16. 102,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 358,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.46.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 127.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

