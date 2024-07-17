Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.96

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.96 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 15658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STC. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $4,917,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.