Stifel Canada Comments on Aritzia Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aritzia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

Aritzia Trading Up 2.0 %

ATZ stock opened at C$47.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

