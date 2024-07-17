Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $165.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 84,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.17. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $147.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,039 shares of company stock worth $3,372,146. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,865 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.