Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 17th (ACM, AIN, ALGT, AMBP, AMZN, ANET, APLS, AR, ARGX, ATR)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 17th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $104.00 to $101.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.10 to $3.95. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $349.00 to $432.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $490.00 to $504.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $168.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $11.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $89.00 to $99.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $56.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $68.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $156.00 to $158.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $2,865.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $137.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $175.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $440.00 to $420.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $109.00 to $100.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $61.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $165.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $58.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $124.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $223.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $115.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $104.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $24.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $206.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $373.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $248.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $219.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $188.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $55.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $63.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $81.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $147.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $185.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $181.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $19.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $251.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $121.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $108.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $480.00 to $510.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $700.00 to $735.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $239.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $200.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $66.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $384.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $176.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $276.00 to $293.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $215.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $169.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $184.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $184.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $179.00 to $198.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $204.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $199.00 to $209.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $275.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $145.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $328.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $3.25 to $2.75. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $66.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $79.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.50 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $96.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $98.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $103.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $225.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $344.00 to $392.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $6.50 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $630.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $555.00 to $615.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $597.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $595.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $560.00 to $604.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $546.00 to $601.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $267.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.30 to $3.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $10.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.