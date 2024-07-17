Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 17th (ACM, AIN, ALGT, AMBP, AMZN, ANET, APLS, AR, ARGX, ATR)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 17th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $104.00 to $101.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $39.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.10 to $3.95. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $349.00 to $432.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $490.00 to $504.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $168.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $11.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $89.00 to $99.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $49.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $56.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $68.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $156.00 to $158.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $104.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $2,865.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $134.00 to $137.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $46.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $175.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $440.00 to $420.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $109.00 to $100.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $58.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $61.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $165.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $58.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $70.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $45.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $124.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $223.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $115.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $104.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $24.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $206.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $373.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $248.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $219.00 to $228.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $188.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target boosted by Hovde Group from $55.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $63.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $81.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $147.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $185.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $181.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $19.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $251.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $115.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $121.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $108.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $480.00 to $510.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $700.00 to $735.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $241.00 to $239.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $200.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $66.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $95.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $384.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $176.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $276.00 to $293.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $215.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $169.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $184.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $184.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $165.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $179.00 to $198.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $204.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $199.00 to $209.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $165.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $275.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $145.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $328.00 to $315.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $3.25 to $2.75. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $66.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $79.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.50 to $32.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $96.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $98.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $103.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $225.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $344.00 to $392.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $6.50 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $630.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $555.00 to $615.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $597.00 to $640.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $595.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $560.00 to $604.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $546.00 to $601.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $267.00 to $265.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.30 to $3.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $10.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

