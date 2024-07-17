Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 17th (ANGO, BLD, EXP, FERG, FIVE, GRAB, IBP, MAS, MCD, MLM)

Jul 17th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 17th:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $486.00 to $536.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $283.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $238.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $120.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5.00 to $4.70. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $239.00 to $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $305.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $660.00 to $665.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

