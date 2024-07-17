StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $141.10 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $119.34 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

