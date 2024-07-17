StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

KMDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Kamada by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

