StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.