StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $21.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,160.73% and a negative return on equity of 107.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

