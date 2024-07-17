StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $316.79 million, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 350,300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Park City Group worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

