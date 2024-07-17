StockNews.com Downgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Hold

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.99. 107,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,238. The company has a market capitalization of $610.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.