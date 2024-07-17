StockNews.com Downgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Hold

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.99. 107,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,238. The company has a market capitalization of $610.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 20.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
