StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of ALLT opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $111.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.05. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.89%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

