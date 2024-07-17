Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Shares Down 2.3%

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.24. 1,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.

Südzucker Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.13.

Südzucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This is an increase from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Südzucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -714.89%.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

