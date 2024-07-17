SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

SunOpta Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Boston Partners purchased a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in SunOpta by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

