Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $325.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $963.30 and last traded at $919.00. 4,047,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 8,429,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.96.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 134.9% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Investment Co grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.1% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $850.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $797.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

