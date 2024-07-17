Susquehanna Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $36.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $288.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.