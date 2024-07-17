Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SG

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 1,659,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,996. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $263,653.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,174 shares in the company, valued at $12,451,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.