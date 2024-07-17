Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Michael David Dunn Sells 2,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76.

Symbotic Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.64. 1,030,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.67 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 166.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

