Synapse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.97 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last week, Synapse has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000735 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $84.97 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,552,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

