Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,306,000 after acquiring an additional 478,676 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. 1,462,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

