T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $1,667,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,337,478 shares of company stock valued at $901,206,222. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.1 %

TMUS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.14. 3,000,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,649. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $185.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $214.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

